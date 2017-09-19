Flipkart Big Billion Day: Useful tips to shop effectively and swiftly

Flipkart will be hosting the Big Billion Days sale between September 20 and September 24. The e-commerce portal is having many lucrative offers and discounts across a wide range of products including smartphones and home appliances.

The Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is the best time to shop what you want and still save a considerable amount of money on the purchases you make. Despite the fact that it is the right time to shop a variety of products, you might find it difficult to purchase the product that you want to get hold of. Most people will await this time of the year to purchase products at significant discount and so there will be a surge in traffic suddenly.

It might be a great struggle to proceed to the payment even after adding the necessary products to the card. Also, there could be the 'Out of Stock' notification on many products that are available at impressive discount. To overcome these issues during the Big Billion Days sale that will debut tomorrow, we at GizBot have come up with a few tricks that will help you buy the products you need with ease.

Create or login to Flipkart account If you have decided to purchase using the Flipkart app, do download the app and be ready. Also, make sure you create a Flipkart account or login to your existing Flipkart account to save time during the sale. Look out for products you need The sale will debut on September 20 at midnight and there is going to be a heavy demand for the products listed on sale. So, it is recommended that you visit Flipkart in advance and take a look at the products those will be available at discount during the four-day sale. Add to cart/wishlist Once you have an idea of those products that you are planning to purchase during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale, you should add the same to the cart or wishlist of your Flipkart account. This will avoid the wastage of time in adding the product to the cart during the sale as every second counts and there be many people who want the same product. Save your card or refill you Flipkart wallet It usually takes a few minutes to key in your debit or credit card details and get the OTP for the transaction. So, you can save your credit or debit card details to your account in order to make it simple to carry on with the purchase. Alternatively, if you want to purchase using Flipkart Money, the wallet service of Flipkart, then you can refill the same with the amount needed for the purchase. Add the shipping address Do not forget to update your shipping address. If you have added the address already to your Flipkart account, then you can just head on to pay for the purchase as soon as the sale debuts.