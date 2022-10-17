Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022 Announced: Do Buyers Actually Get Promised Discounts? News oi -Vivek

After the Big Billion Days and the first edition of the Diwali Sale, Flipkart is back with yet another sale called the Big Diwali Sale. Just like its previous sales, the Wallmart owned e-commerce platform is offering deals and discounts on smartphones, electronic gadgets, home appliances, and fashion products. But are these online sales actually offering all consumers promised discounts?

The second edition of the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022 will kickstart on October 19 and will last till October 23. Flipkart Plus users can get 24 hours of early access to these deals. Users with SBI cards can get a 10 percent instant discount on all purchases made during the second iteration of the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022.

Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022 Smartphone Deals

Just like the first edition of the Big Diwali Sale and Big Billion Days sale, Flipkart is expected to have some massive deals on discounts on the latest smartphones from brands like Apple, Samsung, Google, Motorola, and Realme.

As of now, Flipkart is yet to reveal the upcoming deals and discounts. The e-commerce platform is likely to tease some of the prominent deals on various social media platforms like Twitter, Facebook, and other social media platforms.

Looking at the official website, Flipkart is likely to offer discounts on phones like iPhone SE 2022, Realme C33, Poco C31, Oppo K10 5G, and Redmi 10. Similarly, products like 4K smart TVs, washing machines, ACs, and even smartwatches.

Is Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022 Worth Waiting for?

If you missed the last few sales on e-commerce platforms such as Amazon and Flipkart, it is best to wait for the upcoming Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022, especially if you are planning to get a new smartphone.

Although these sales will have deals and discounts on various products, they are likely to offer extravaganza deals on smartphones. In previous sales, we have seen phones like the iPhone 13, Pixel 6a, and even the Nothing Phone 1 available at crazy low prices, and the same can be expected during the Flipkart Big Diwali Sale 2022.

Is There A Catch?

While most of the deals during e-commerce sales might look enticing, it usually involves a complex process to get a device at a discounted price. The final price of the product will depend on the payment type, and the credit/debit card used for the purchase. In some cases, users can only get the maximum discount in exchange for their existing product, especially while buying a phone.

Not just that, we have also seen Flipkart canceling orders for no valid reason, and users end up paying the full amount when they re-order the same product. So, it's almost like a lucky draw. If you are lucky enough, you will get a product at a highly discounted price, else you will just end up getting the product at its original listed price.

