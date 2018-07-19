Flipkart last day of sale: 10 gadgets you can buy for Rs 799 and less

1. Syska 10,000 mAh power bank: Available at Rs 699 (original price Rs 1,800).

The device is available in pink, blue and white color options. It comes with 10,000mAh battery capacity and weighs around 285grams. It offers dual USB port along with an LED light indicator, and one micro USB port.

2. FineArts Virtual Reality glasses: Available at Rs 599 (Original price Rs 1,999).

This is a VR glasses currently available at Rs 599 with a discount of Rs 1,400. The device support Android and iOS both the smartphones.

3. Intex sports BT-13 Bluetooth headset with mic: Available at Rs 699 (Original price Rs 1,499).

This is a wireless Bluetooth in-ear headphones from Intex, the headphones are currently available at Rs 699, after a discount of 53 percent. It has a Bluetooth range of 10 meters and a claims to deliver a battery life of 6 hours.

4. HP X3000 wireless mouse

The wireless mouse is selling at a discounted price of Rs 799, the original price of the mouse is Rs 849. It comes in black, Grey Black and Purple Black colour options. It houses the standard three button navigation controllers and a centrally placed scroll wheel.

5. Samsung EVO Plus SDcard

The Samsung SD card comes with a read speed of 95MB/s, and offers 32GB storage and weighs 0.5g. It is said to withstand extreme weather conditions from a maximum temperature 85 degrees C to -25 degree C. It can be purchased at Rs 649 during the Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale.

6. Celestech WS02 smartwatch

This smartwatch is up for grabs at Rs 799 as part of Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale and the original price of the device is Rs 2,299. The device runs on Android Wear operating system and supports calling as well. It comes with a 1.54-inch screen, 2-megapixel camera and an inbuilt microphone.

7. Photron P10 wireless speaker: Available at Rs 609 (Original price Rs 1,999)

This wireless Bluetooth speaker packs a 400mAh battery and offers a Bluetooth range of 10 meters. It also comes with a built-in microphone to allow call support.

8. SoundLogic Bluetooth headset: Available at Rs 699 (Original price Rs 1,999)

The wireless Bluetooth headset comes in the behind-the-neck design and available in Black-Silver colour option. It is equipped with Bluetooth 4.1 and has claims 10 meter of range and 4 hours of battery life.

9. Flipkart SmartBuy speaker: Available at Rs 699 (Original price Rs 1,349)

The e-commerce site is selling the device at a discount of 48 percent, this Bluetooth speaker comes with a 1-year warranty from Flipkart itself. It can be connected to any Bluetooth-enabled device and is claimed to work up to 10m.

10. Kotion Cosmic Byte GS410 headset with mic: Available at Rs 699

This is a wired gaming headset is originally priced at Rs 999 but is currently available at Rs 649. It has a soft cushion head-pad as well as ear-pad. It comes in Black-Blue and Black-Red colour options.