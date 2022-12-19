Google Switching On End-To-End Encryption In Gmail On The Web News oi -Alap Naik Desai

Google has confirmed that Gmail, which is now a part of Google Workspace, will support End-To-End Encryption (E2EE). The feature is currently being tested in select Google products but is already available for users of Google Drive, Google Docs, Sheets, Slides, Google Meet, and Google Calendar (beta). Let's see how E2EE could help certain Gmail users increase the privacy and security of their emails.

Google Is Rolling Out E2EE To Gmail On The Web

Google confirmed late last week that it's adding End-To-End Encryption (E2EE) to "Gmail on the Web". The company is now allowing enrolled Google Workspace users to test the feature. Users can send and receive encrypted emails within and outside their domain.

Through a blog post announcing the feature, Google assured that the email body and attachments, including inline images, will be protected by E2EE:

"Google Workspace already uses the latest cryptographic standards to encrypt all data at rest and in transit between our facilities. Client-side encryption helps strengthen the confidentiality of your data while helping to address a broad range of data sovereignty and compliance needs."

Essentially, Google is gradually enabling Client-Side Encryption (CSE) for the Gmail website for Google Workspace clients.

"With Google Workspace Client-side encryption (CSE), content encryption is handled in the client's browser before any data is transmitted or stored in Drive's cloud-based storage." "That way, Google servers can't access your encryption keys and decrypt your data. After you set up CSE, you can choose which users can create client-side encrypted content and share it internally or externally."

Will All Gmail Users Benefit From E2EE Or CSE?

Google has indicated the E2EE or CSE feature is not yet available to personal Google Accounts, Google Workspace Essentials, Business Starter, and other platforms. This suggests Google may offer E2EE to free Gmail users in the future.

However, in its current iteration, Google is inviting Google Workspace Enterprise Plus, Education Plus, and Education Standard customers to apply for the beta. Interested users will have to submit their Gmail CSE Beta Test Application which should include the email address, Project ID, and test group domain.

Google will process the application and confirm an account's readiness for CSE. Admins of the Gmail accounts can then enable CSE in Gmail for the web.

Best Mobiles in India