Gmail Service Crashed Down Globally: Why Did It Happen? News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Couldn't send an important email through Gmail? Yes, you were not alone. Social media is buzzing with this same issue across the globe. The Gmail service suddenly stopped in several countries. Users were complaining that they are unable to send emails and attach files to their emails. Many users tweeted that they are facing this problem since this morning.

Some users can't even log in to their Gmail accounts, and many can't see the new emails in the app. In addition to Gmail, some people are experiencing connectivity problems while working on Google Docs and Google Meet.

According to the downtime tracking website DownDetector, reports regarding the Gmail service down were released around 9:30 am today. As per the map on the DownDetector site, this problem did not occur in certain countries. The countries included India, the U.S., Australia, Japan, and Malaysia.

In the meantime, the G Suite status dashboard has also been updated and Google has acknowledged the existence problem which is facing by users. Google is still investigating if no details are known yet. This is not the first time that Gmail has faced such issues. Earlier in July, many users had trouble logging in to Gmail. However, it was resolved in some time.

Users are also facing problems with Google Drive, Google Chat, Google Groups, Google Keep, and Google Voice. This is a big problem for many people who use Google Meet for official meetings.

As per the DownDetector website, more than 62 percent of users are having trouble sending attachments, 27 percent users are not able to log in their account and 10 percent of users are facing the problem of not being to receive new messages in the mail.

So far Google has not shared any information about this issue except messages on the G Suite status page. According to the information on DowDector, these problems with Google services have been faced by everyone around the world at the same time. There might be any problem with Google Cloud. We will keep you updated until this Gmail service is resolved or any further information comes to our notice.

Best Mobiles in India