Google announces "Gmailify" and it brings Gmail's best feature to other email services

Google has just announced a new feature that lets you take advantage of Gmail's best features with your other email services.

The new feature is called Gmailify and it allows you to make your current email service (Yahoo, Outlook) more like Gmail. The new feature gives you access to things such as spam protection, inbox organization and even Google Now cards based the contents of your mail.

However, do remember that by enabling this feature Google's algorithms will be scanning the contents of your emails. But, if that is not a problem for you then you'll enjoy and see how useful Google Now is.

Well, to "Gmailify" your other email accounts, first you have to link them to Gmail. If you already have a supported non-Gmail account, like Yahoo! Mail or Hotmail on the Android Gmail app (Android 4.4+), you can link to Gmail.

Here are Google's instructions for doing that.

# On your Android phone or tablet, open the Gmail app.

# In the top-left, touch the Menu.

# Scroll down and tap Settings.

# Tap the non-Gmail account you'd like to link.

# Tap Link account.

So once you're done with linking your email address to Gmail, you'll now see the emails under the linked Gmail address both in the Gmail Android app and on the web at mail.google.com.

After this, you need to open up the Gmail app, sign into your non-Gmail email account and enable Gmailify for that account. That's it! You can now enjoy Gmail's features.

