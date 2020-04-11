Just In
Google Announces Virtual Healthcare Feature To Search Bar And Maps
Google keeps on updating its services to make it more convenient for people to fight against COVID-19. Recently the company has announced a collaboration with Apple to help the government to prevent the spread of the virus. Under the lockdown situation, the entire world is facing healthcare issue and the number of health consultations over the phone or by video calls is increased.
Now Google has announced that the company is bringing "get online care" option to the Google Search bar and on Google Maps which will help individuals to get access to the virtual care websites of hospitals, doctors, or mental health professionals.
With the help of this new feature will also allow users to schedule virtual healthcare visit from a wide range of healthcare providers available on the website. These providers can update their website with COVID-19 information on Google
"Over the coming week, we're beginning to roll out two new features in Search and Maps that make it easier for people to connect to virtual healthcare options, whether it's to a doctor's office down the street, the hospital across town, or a national telehealth platform," reads the Google blog post.
Google will start rolling the feature from the United States and gradually make it available for other countries as well. It will be directly available on the Search of both Google Search and Maps.
The company is proving information to healthcare providers about how they can keep their online business updated. This includes helping doctors to support patients remotely with HIPAA-compliant G Suite products, Google also helps in providers by deploying virtual agents to field questions regarding COVID-19 which they can answer and update on their website.
