Google Chrome Bug: How To Update Chrome Browser To Avoid Getting Hacked

If you're using Google Chrome, you should update it right now. Google has revealed that its Chrome browser contains a high-risk zero-day vulnerability that is currently being exploited by hackers.

As a result, if the new version is not implemented, your data and the device on which the Chrome browser is installed may remain vulnerable to hacking. The fact that Google issued the latest version as an emergency update suggests that the browser's software bug is grave.

CVE-2022-1096 Vulnerability Effects

Chrome version 99.0.4844.84 has been released for Windows, Mac, and Linux, with Google recommending users to update their browsers as soon as possible. Google said in a Chrome Releases Blog Post that this version only includes one security update, resolving the zero-day exploit CVE-2022-1096, which was first reported by an unknown researcher earlier this month.

According to Google, the zero-day flaw is in Chrome's JavaScript engine, and hackers are already working on exploits to inject malicious code into the browser. Google said it won't share any further details about the flaw until a large number of Chrome users have installed the fix.

The issue affects the Microsoft Edge browser because it is based on the Chromium engine. Microsoft has acknowledged that the flaw exists in Edge and that a patch has already been released to protect users from any potential exploitation. The CVE-2022-1096 vulnerability is no longer present in the Microsoft Edge browser version 99.0.1150.55 or higher, however, the browser needs an update if it is running on a lower version.

What Is The CVE-2022-1096 Vulnerability?

While nothing is known about CVE-2022-1096, various research articles have suggested that problem is a "Type Confusion in V8." This simply refers to the JavaScript engine of the Chromium-based browsers Google Chrome and Microsoft Edge.

Since the anonymous researcher disclosed details of the vulnerability with Google privately, it is now up to Google to decide when and if it wishes to make the information public. Its present choice to not do so may be based on the belief that doing so would cause panic, leading to consumers uninstalling Chrome rather than updating it.

Procedure To Update Google Chrome

Click the three dots in the top right corner to access the Chrome menu. Now go to the Help page. Select "About Google Chrome" from the drop-down menu. Your browser will begin looking for new updates automatically, and if one is found, the download will begin automatically.

Chrome will prompt you to relaunch the browser after the update has been downloaded and installed in order for the changes to take effect. Although restarting the PC would be the best option for better changes.

