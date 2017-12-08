Google Chrome Remote Desktop gets a Web app

Recently, the Chrome apps were suspended on many platforms except for the Chrome OS. It looks like Google has come up with a solution to resolve this issue.

Well, Google has released a web app version of the Chrome Remote Desktop app for the popular service. Right now, this app is in the beta version but it is available for download. The previous version of the service is available on the Chrome Web Store but we can expect it to be pulled off as soon as the Web app come out of beta.

Google Chrome Remote Desktop is one of the popular services and is considered an effective alternate to Teamviewer. It is easy to use and is compatible with Google's products and services. It is one of the few Chrome apps those have achieved multi-platform success and closure of apps on the Chrome Web Store that will not deter the usability.

As of now, this feature is accessible via remotedesktop.google.com. You can visit the website and access other remote devices on the app. Those devices that have been configured with the Chrome Remote Access will also be available in your account.

In order to control your PC remotely, you will have to download the Chrome Remote Desktop Host that is on your computer and run the same whenever the PC is turned off. The will provide you with remote access from anywhere in the world only with your login credentials. The Web app will provide a streamlined experience if you try access the files on various platforms.

It was not long back that Google shut down apps available on the Chrome Web Store. This move comes when the company is pushing towards Progressive Web Apps. Early next year, the Chrome apps will become unusable and will be replaced by the latest Progressive Web Apps.