Google Chrome Update Promises Faster Experience, Tab Grouping Features News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Google has introduced a couple of new features to enhance the performance of Google Chrome. For one, Chrome is going to be noticeably faster with the introduction of Profile Guided Optimization. Google Chrome has also got tab grouping, tab previews, and more. Additionally, there is a touchscreen interface for those accessing via a tablet.

Google Chrome Becomes Better, Faster

The updated blog post notes that people are spending more time on their browsers, and Google Chrome is helping in being more productive. Among the new changes is the increased speed with Profile Guided Optimization that delivers up to 10 percent faster page loads. Google has also introduced Tab Throttling, where idle background tabs don't hamper the speed.

Additionally, Google has also introduced the tab grouping feature, which allows users to group the tabs by topics or priority - the choice is yours. With tab grouping, you can collapse and expand the tabs easily, so that it occupies lesser space but is also easy to find.

Google is also bringing in tab previews, which as the name suggests, allows you to hover over a tab and glance at the thumbnail preview. The tab grouping and the tab preview go hand-in-hand, making it easier for users. Suppose you type a page title in the address bar, and that tab is already open, you will see a suggestion to switch to that tab - saving you some time.

Additionally, Google is bringing out a touchscreen interface for tablet users. As expected, this feature will be available on Chromebook first. Apart from tabs, Android users will also be getting improved URL sharing, which helps copy the link and share it on other devices or other apps. Besides, Google Chrome on Android will also get a new QR code feature.

Some of the other features promised by Google for Chrome includes filling out PDF docs and saving them directly from Chrome. The feature allows you to pick off where you left the next time you open the PDF file.

Google Chrome Update: Does It Help?

Having a faster and improved browser is certainly welcome. The new features help organize Chrome better, which again speeds things up. A few of these features are still in beta and might take a while to reach you.

