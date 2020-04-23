ENGLISH

News

Reviews

Features

Gallery

Videos

New Devices

Just In

Must Watch

Don't Miss

    Google Detects 18 Million COVID-19 Related Phishing Gmail Messages Every Day

    By
    |

    On Wednesday, Google disclosed that it has identified 18 million malware and phishing Gmail messages daily. These messages are related to COVID-19 outbreak. It has also revealed that over 240 million coronavirus related spam messages are detected every day. The search giant stated that the machine learning technology has analyzed these threads and blocked more than 99.9 percent of spam, phishing, and malware from reaching to the end-users.

    Google Detects 18 Million COVID-19 Related Phishing Messages Daily

     

    According to the report, Google's Threat Analysis Group (TAG) has discovered a series of attacker groups who are using COVID-19 themed mails and websites for phishing and malware attempts. These phishing emails ask users to click malicious links and download files which lead to loss of personal data like banking credentials and more.

    "Our machine learning models have evolved to understand and filter these threats, and we continue to block more than 99.9% of spam, phishing and malware from reaching our users," said Shane Huntley from Threat Analysis Group.

    Google Threat Analysis Group found that hackers are targeting international health organizations which include the World Health Organisation as well.

    "We're proactively adding extra security protections, such as higher thresholds for Google Account sign in and recovery, to more than 50,000 of such high-risk accounts," said Google.

    According to the Google blog post, some phishing messages are offering free meals and coupons to attract more people. Some messages shows information about online ordering and delivering options so that people can end up clicking malicious links.

    Google Detects 18 Million COVID-19 Related Phishing Messages Daily

     

    Reports also suggest that hackers have even attempted to target US government employees with attractive American fast-food franchises and Coronavirus messages.

    "The vast majority of these messages were sent to spam without any user ever seeing them, and we were able to preemptively block the domains using Safe Browsing," said Google in the blog post.

    How To Avoid COVID-19 Phishing Messages

    • Avoid opening anonymous emails and clicking links.
    • Don't download attachments from any suspicious message.
    • Always check the links before opening them, malicious links have extra words or letters.
    • Always use your company's enterprise email account for anything work-related.
    • Use strong and unique passwords and change them frequently.

    Most Read Articles
    Best Mobiles in India

    Read More About: google gmail cyber crime news
    Story first published: Thursday, April 23, 2020, 17:23 [IST]
    Other articles published on Apr 23, 2020

    Best Phones

    Close
    Get Instant News Updates
    Enable
    x
    Notification Settings X
    Time Settings
    Done
    Clear Notification X
    Do you want to clear all the notifications from your inbox?
    Yes No
    Settings X
    We use cookies to ensure that we give you the best experience on our website. This includes cookies from third party social media websites and ad networks. Such third party cookies may track your use on Gizbot sites for better rendering. Our partners use cookies to ensure we show you advertising that is relevant to you. If you continue without changing your settings, we'll assume that you are happy to receive all cookies on Gizbot website. However, you can change your cookie settings at any time. Learn more
    Change Settings Continue
    X