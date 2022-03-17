Google I/O 2022 Date Officially Announced; What To Expect, Live-Stream Details For India News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Google I/O, the company's annual developer conference dates have now been officially confirmed. The event will take place on May 11 and May 12 at Shoreline Amphitheatre. It will again be an online-only event. Google CEO, Sundar Pichai took to his official Twitter to confirm the dates of the Google I/O 2022. So what to expect from Google I/O 2022 and how to watch the live-stream?

Google I/O 2022: Live-Stream Details

As mentioned above, it will be an online event that will be live-streamed on YouTube. According to Google's FAQ page, the Google I/O event is free of cost for everyone. Registration will be available in March, 2022.

However, this time the event will be broadcast in front of a limited live audience, and is completely free and open to everyone virtually," Google spokesperson said in a statement to The Verge. The limited audience will include some Google employees and partners.

Google I/O 2022: What To Expect?

The Google I/O event will focus on the latest software updates. The opening keynote will be delivered by the CEO on the first day of the event where he usually shares about the company's upcoming launches plan. At Google I/O 2022 event, Google is expected to showcase the Android 13 OS and updates of Wear OS, Google Maps, and Google Search.

Rumors also suggest that the company might announce Pixel 6A smartphone at the event. The upcoming Google Pixel 6A is likely to ship with the in-house Tensor SoC that powers the Pixel 6 series handsets. There will be a12MP Sony IMX363 main sensor and a 12.2MP ultra-wide lens for imaging. Upfront, the Pixel 6A is tipped to offer an 8MP front-facing camera sensor and it will pack a 4,500 mAh battery unit with 20W+ fast charging support.

As far as the launch is concerned, the Pixel 6A was said to launch in May alongside the Pixel Watch. However, a recent report by Jon Prosser revealed that Google has delayed the Pixel 6A launch until late July due to the chip shortage. So, we will suggest our readers to take it as a hint and stay tuned for more updates about Google I/O 2022.

