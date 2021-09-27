Google Is 23 Years Old Today: Search Engine Celebrates With Special Google Doodle News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Google doodles have always been innovative and entertaining. Google generally celebrates birthdays of celebrated personalities and events. Today, Google is celebrating its birthday with a doodle. Google is now 23 years old and has chalked up a celebratory Google doodle on its search engine page.

Google Doodle Today

Google is now 23 years old as of today, September 27. The new animated Google doodle features a cake with a candle with 23 written on top of it. Here, the birthday candle substitutes L on the Google homepage. Google has had a long history with doodles, something that dates back to even before Google was officially established.

In fact, the Google doodle history dates back to 1998, the year Google was founded. The very first Google doodle was that of the Burning-Man event in Black Rock City, Nevada. Over the years, Google doodles have been innovative and entertaining. For instance, the Google doodle released during the Tokyo Olympics involved a game for people to explore.

Google Celebrates 23rd Birthday

To note, Google was founded on September 4, 1988. For the initial seven years, Google observed its birthday on this date. But later, Google shifted its birthday to today, September 27, to coincide with the announcement of the record number of pages that this search engine was indexing. Since then, Google has been celebrating September 27 as its birthday, and now it's been 23 years.

"Every day, there are billions of searches on Google in more than 150 languages around the globe, and while much has changed from the early days of Google, from its first server housed in a cabinet built out of toy blocks to its servers now being housed in more than 20 data centers globally, its mission of making the world's information accessible to everyone remains the same," Google wrote in a statement.

Google was founded by Sergey Brin and Larry Page is still one of the widely-used search engines globally. Present CEO Sundar Pichai took over Google's leadership on October 24, 2015. Over the years, Google has expanded its services to include more than just a search engine. Google now has a wide range of products bundled with the Google suite for business.

