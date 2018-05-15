Google One Cloud prices and plans announced; 200 GB storage for $2.99

Google has announced a revamped plans for its paid cloud service, the Google One Cloud. With these new plans and prices, the company is directly taking the bet against the Apple's iCloud services. Unlike most of the cloud service providers, Google has actually cut down the prices to attract wider a wider range of audience. Here are the complete details on the amount of storage and prices associated with these services. One can choose between 100 GB to 30 TB storage depending on once requirement.

Google One Cloud plans and prices

Like always, Google drive users can access 15 GB free storage for a lifetime. Additionally, Google has announced three new plans with 100 GB, 200 GB, and 2 TB storage with attractive price points. The 100 GB storage plan is priced at $1.99 per month, whereas the 200 GB plan is priced at $2.99 per month and the 2 TB plan is priced at $9.99. Before this, the 2 TB plan was priced at $19.9 (Rs 1300 in India) and Google is auto upgrading the 1 TB storage plans to 2 TB plan for free of cost. As of now, Google is yet to make an announcement about the India pricing.

These are very interesting data plans, as these storage space can be shared with up to five family or friends under a common bill. This also makes sure that each user's files will be secure without any data breach between one another. To make this deal more attractive, Google is also offering credits for Google Play store, which can be redeemed to buy apps, books, and movies. Not only that, the company is also offering deals on hotel bookings and more benefits will be added over the time.

If you are looking for a cloud service, which offers a robust service with an affordable price tag, then the Google One Cloud services look promising.