Researchers from the University of Oxford along with Google Deepmind scientists have concluded that superintelligent is “likely” to take over humankind -- a grim scenario that several other researchers are concerned about.

According to a recent paper, published in the journal AI Magazine, the team featuring DeepMind senior scientist Marcus Hutter and Oxford researchers Michael Cohen and Michael Osborne said that machines will sooner or later be incentivized to break the rules set by their creators.

There’s Nothing Humans Can Do

"Under the conditions we have identified, our conclusion is much stronger than that of any previous publication — an existential catastrophe is not just possible, but likely," tweeted Cohen, co-author of the paper.

The paper also argues that mankind might face its doom when highly-advanced “misaligned agents” start perceiving humans as a hurdle in the way of their rewards.

"One good way for an agent to maintain long-term control of its reward is to eliminate potential threats, and use all available energy to secure its computer," the paper argues.

"Losing this game would be fatal," the team added.

Unfortunately, the paper reads, there’s not much that humans can do about it.

Time To Pull The Plug On AI?

"In a world with infinite resources, I would be extremely uncertain about what would happen," Cohen said during an interview with Motherboard. "In a world with finite resources, there's unavoidable competition for these resources."

And that might not end for mankind. "And if you're in a competition with something capable of outfoxing you at every turn, then you shouldn't expect to win," Cohen added.

The only way to deal with this growing threat is that humankind carefully and slowly progress the artificial intelligence technologies. The paper also warns that "a sufficiently advanced artificial agent would likely intervene in the provision of goal-information, with catastrophic consequences."

Google LaMDA AI Might “Escape Control”

In June, Google engineer Blake Lemoine made a bold claim Google’s LaMDA chatbot has gained sentience. Though Google put the engineer on administrative leave for violating its confidentiality policy, his claims sent ripples across the board. Previously, a researcher at Google’s DeepMind AI division also hinted that they are on the verge of achieving human-level AI.

Such incidents align with what Oxford researchers and Google DeepMind scientists are claiming. While it still makes for a juicy debate on what current AI tools can do, only time will tell if humans will create superintelligent AI tools that can dominate us or if we will still have the big red button to knock them out.

