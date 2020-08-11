Google People Cards: What Is It? How To Create Google People Cards? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Google has brought out a new feature integrated with the Search platform. Dubbed as People Cards, the new feature allows people to create a virtual visiting card with an emphasis on your website or your social media profile. As nearly all businesses switch to a virtual ecosystem, the new Google People Cards come as a new way of networking.

Google People Cards: What Is It?

The Google People Card is targeted towards individuals, influencers, entrepreneurs, those looking for a job, self-employed people, freelancers, startup owners - basically anyone who wishes to get noticed. The Google People Card is a virtual visiting card that helps people get discovered on the internet.

Plus, the Google People Cards are integrated with Google Search, which further strengthens their chance of getting discovered. Plus, Google is giving the complete control of the card to the users, which means they can edit it or remove the card from Google Search anytime they wish. If removed, your details will no longer appear on Google Search, the company said.

Further explaining the Google People Cards, the company said in a blog post, "For people who share the same name, the Search will show multiple modules, and the unique information can help users distinguish between different individuals to find accurate information."

Google People Cards: How To Create?

There are a few simple steps to create your Google People Card.

Step 1: Sign in to your Google Account on Google Search

Step 2: Now, search for your name. Or, you can click on 'add me to Search' and continue the process to create your People Card.

Step 3: Google gives you the choice to create your card with options like the which image you wish to upload, and more. You can add your description, links to your website, or social media platform. You can update your email address or your phone number as well.

Step 4: The last step is authentication, which needs to be confirmed with your phone number.

Step 5: Once done, your Google People Card is created. You can search for it on Google.

Google People Cards: What We Think

The new feature comes in at the right time as we're witnessing a large shift to get noticed online. Google ensures there's protection of sensitive information and the user remains in control of the People Card, which is a good sign.

