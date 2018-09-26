Google's AI flood alerts feature might save a lot of lives in India

Artificial Intelligence might not be used to its full potential on smartphones, but it's still changing the ways we interact with the world in several ways. Google has given another example of this with the release of its AI-powered flood alerts in India.

The new feature will make use of the computational power to provide more accurate flood alerts, the company noted in a blog post. Other information is fed into Google's models too, like water level readings, historical events, and the region's topography.

Google said it runs "hundreds of thousands" of simulations for a location. After these simulations, the system is able to gauge when and where a flood is likely to occur, and the severity of the event.

Google has already deployed the new technology to provide flood warnings in the Patna region of the country. The company is planning to bring the new AI-powered alerts to other countries as well, but there was no specific time for its availability.

This could prove to be one of the best use cases for the AI in smartphones, as it would be helpful to governments while allocating resources and plan accordingly. It can also come in handy for other calamities such as tsunamis, drought, and wildfires. Meanwhile, Japan's Fujitsu has also been testing the use of AI to predict tsunamis in the city of Kawasaki.

