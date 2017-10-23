Google’s new ‘Try now’ button will allow you to check apps without installing

Search Engine giant Google has announced a big change for its app marketplace- Play Store. The Play store will now offer a new way to users to try Android apps without having to first install them on their mobile devices.

The new feature is built on Google's "Android Instant Apps" technology that was first introduced at Google's I/O developer conference last year. It is designed to bring closer the mobile web world with native applications.

As the name suggests, the Play Store will now have a new "Try Now" button that upon pressing will launch the particular app or some of its parts instantly on user's Android device.

This will help users experience the app without having to go through the standard download and installation process, which consumes memory and mobile data/Wi-fi. While the new feature is not widely available on the Play Store, you can click on this link to check the apps that come with Try now feature.

As noted, Instant Apps will launch with a tap on a URL, unlike the regular apps on Play Store that have to be downloaded and installed to use on an Android phone first. For the new instant apps, developers have to make some extra efforts by partitioning their apps into small, runnable parts that can get into action within seconds. The backend technology was recently made available to all developers at Google I/O 2017.

There are some other noteworthy changes in Google Play Store. As per Google, the company has also revamped the Editor's Choice section, which is now live in 17 countries. Google has also launched a new home for Games featuring trailers and screenshots of gameplay. The games section will also introduce Premium and New sections for paid and upcoming games.

For now there are limited apps with the new Try now feature but Google will populate the Play Store with several apps in the coming weeks. The new technology will pace up instantly as end users will not necessarily need to store an app locally on your device. Instead they can experience several small but working parts of the app before sending their mobile data and phone's memory. Stay tuned on Gizbot for more Instant apps information.