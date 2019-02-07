Google’s Password Checkup tool prevents data breaches

Google has introduced a new Password Checkup Chrome extension, which helps you keep your password and username secure. When you sign in to a website, the new Password Checkup tool meant for Chrome will trigger a warning if you use a username and password that is used by one of the over 4 billion credentials that are considered unsafe by Google.

The Password Checkup extension can be downloaded from the Google Chrome web store. It was designed in collaboration with cryptography experts at the Stanford University. It ensures that it never learns your login credentials so that you are safe from any potential data breach. But remember that this Chrome extension is the nascent stages and might need improvement. So, you need to use the service carefully.

Google notes that the Password Checkup Chrome extension will prevent an attacker from using the tool and the database of unsafe login credentials to check if your username and password also belong to the same. Notably, the statistics reported by the tool are anonymous. The statistics will show the number of lookups surfacing the unsafe credential, if an alter leads to a change in the password and the web domain that is involved for enhancing the site compatibility.

This tool from Google meant to prevent data breach is designed only to alter you when the information necessary to access the account has fallen into hands of the hackers. It generates an alter when both the username and password are involved in the data breach as this situation is more risky.

As this is the first version of the Password Checkup Chrome extension, Google claims that it will refine the tool further in the coming months. This way, it will bring in improve site compatibility and password and username field detection.