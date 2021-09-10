ENGLISH

    Google Search On Desktop Gets Dark Theme: Steps To Enable Dark Mode On Google Desktop

    By
    |

    Google has been constantly updating and upgrading its service offering. If you received a notification on your Windows or macOS Google Search about trying out a new dark theme - you're not alone. Google Search is officially rolling out dark theme or dark mode for all desktop or PC users. Users also have the option of Device default, dark, or light modes.

     
    Google Search On Desktop Gets Dark Theme: How To Enable

    Google Search Gets Dark Mode On Desktop

    Dark mode has been a user-favorite feature for some time now. While dark mode doesn't really turn your screen completely dark, you get to experience something on the shades of dark gray. This is exactly the color you'll see on Google Search on the desktop when switched to dark mode. To note, Google has been experimenting with the dark theme on Search desktop for months now.

    Users took to social media platforms to report their Google page turning into dark gray out of the blue. Soon after, Google rolled out the dark mode for selected beta users on desktop. And now, Google Search dark mode has been announced for all users globally. Looking back, Google Search in dark mode has been available for Android for months now.

    How To Enable Dark Mode On Google For Desktop?

    Here are the steps to enable dark mode or dark theme for Google Search on your PC or desktop:

    Step 1: Open Google on your browser > select Settings at the top-right corner

    Step 2: Here, click on Search Settings > and next select Appearance

    Step 3: You can see multiple options here. You can choose Device default, Dark, or Light

    Here, Device default will automatically match the color scheme of your current device. Dark Mode will reveal light text on a dark background. And lastly, Light Mode will show dark text on a light background.

    Step 4: You can select the one of your liking at the bottom > click Save

     

    Google isn't the only browser that's available with a dark mode option. Microsoft Edge and so others have also enabled or are experimenting with dark mode for their desktop browsers. That said, most of the mobile versions already have the feature running.

    (via)

    google search news internet
    Friday, September 10, 2021, 16:58 [IST]
    X