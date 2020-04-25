Google To Inform People If Search Results Are Not Valuable News oi-Tanaya Dutta

Google has announced that it has added a new feature to its Search that will help users to know when the suggested search results are not good.

For many of us, searching on Google to find something, searching online has become a more reflexive action and the search will often not provide the answer. However, there are times when our search is not the best way to get an answer or there may be no answer. To help with this situation, Google has updated Search to display a message to notify the user.

If a search reveals that it is not finding good enough results for a particular search term (s), Google will now display a message saying "Looks like there's no great match for your search". This will help users quickly find out that their search term was not conceptual, so they can choose not to waste any more words for search results.

Users can browse the search results if they want, and Google will show some alternative searches as well as tips on how to improve to find the information the user needs. Google is sure that this message will not show up too often. However, when this happens, they wish it can save the user some time.

Google took some steps to help the people during the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. The tech giant has created an SOS alert and search results pages using data from the WHO.

Google search includes information like security tips, news updates, and SOS alert cards. Whenever a user searches for the coronavirus related news, they will first see an SOS alert white card with a share button. Next, the user will notice all the latest news updates about the issue, followed by safety tips, virus-related Q&A, and more details.

