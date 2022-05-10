Google Translate Will Save History To Your Account: How To Switch On New Settings? News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Google is a popular platform, especially for its wide range of services like Maps, Search, Translate, and so on. Google has also drawn a lot of attention because of its data tracking, history records, and other privacy issues. Now, a change in company policy will mean tracking the history of users even on Google Translate.

Google Translate And User History

Looking back, Google had explained a policy change in 2020, which would affect Translate users. Two years later, the new updated policy seems to be taking effect. Back then, an Android Central report had explained a warning prompt that Translate users were saying, which said their search history would soon be available to those logged into their Google account.

Before this, Google Translate users could simply save individual searches on their devices. This method was also good for the privacy of users. However, this wasn't so good for running a business for continuity across platforms, which was the issue for Google.

Google Translate To Track User History

Fast forward to today, the report quotes users about a new prompt message from Google while using the Translate platform. Google was prompting users to either back up their Translate search history to their Google account and manage activity logging or continue using Translate without an account.

Now, Google Translate users can also temporarily use the app without a Google account. They can do this by clicking on their avatar in the top-right corner > down arrow next to their account information > switch the icon.

How To Sync Google Account For Translate?

On the other hand, you can also sync your Google account to use your Google Translate. Here's how you can do this:

Step 1: Open Google account settings

Step 2: Click on the Data and Privacy setting > scroll down to find the History setting

Step 3: Select Web & App Activity control setting

Step 4: Switch on the setting here. You can also see the full list of Google services under this setting and manually select which of these you want to switch on or off.

The latest move by Google can be a good thing to access your Translate history across your devices. At the same time, it is another way for Google to track down everything you do on the platform.

