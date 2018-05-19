Google updates Project Jacquard with new gestures and integrations

Remember Google's project Jacquard-equipped Levi's Commuter Trucker Jacket? It is one of those accessories that sounded cool but never really took off. The $350 smart jacket comes with smart functionality and features inbuilt. Sadly not a large number got one for themselves.

But for people who did buy one, Google has updated the companion app. The new update brings a couple of new features such as Uber/Lyft integration and Bose's Aware Mode.

The changelog mentions:

WHAT'S NEW



Your jacket just got smarter with these new abilities:

• Bose Aware Mode - Gesture on your jacket to toggle noise cancellation on select Bose headsets.

• Places - Drop a pin while on the go and save a location.

• Rideshare - Connect Lyft or Uber and the Jacquard snap tag will let you know when your ride is here.



The Calls & Text ability has been updated on Android to allow you to Brush In to answer a phone call from your jacket!



Let us know what you think of it by sending feedback from the app!

Basically, users can now make a gesture on their jacket toggle Bose headphones' noise cancellation on and off. They can drop a pin wherever they are to save a location, connect Uber or Lyft to receive notifications when the driver arrives. It has a "Brush In" feature answer phone calls from the jacket. The rollout for the update began a few days back, but it appears to have completed.

Google has also updated it Pixel Buds with a new update. The company has introduced two new gesture which will allow the Pixel Buds users to control the wireless earphones. The new gestures will work on the Pixel Buds while using the device with Pixel or another Android smartphone which come equipped with Google Assistant.

"Google Pixel Buds let you do a lot with just a quick touch. When you use Pixel Buds with your Pixel or other Android devices with the Assistant, simply touch and hold the right earbud to ask for your favorite playlist, make a call, send a message or get walking directions to dinner. And, it allows you to control your audio too-just swipe forward or backward to control volume and tap to play or pause your music," reads the Google blog post.