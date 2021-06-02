Google Urges Delhi HC To Exempt Search From New IT Rules News oi-Sharmishte Datti

Google seems to have an endless list of lawsuits to deal with, including the one in India. As a reply to the ongoing lawsuit at the Dehli HC, Google has asked the court to set aside a single-judge bench order. Further, Google has said that the new IT rules don't apply to its search engine.

Google Lawsuit At Delhi HC

Back in April, a matter involving a woman's photographs was uploaded on a pornographic website by those with malicious intentions. Soon after, a single-bench judge came into the picture to deal with the matter. Yet, despite the court orders, the photographs couldn't be entirely removed from the Google search engine.

This happened because the miscreant parties continued to re-post the same photos on their pages. Now, Google has asked Delhi HC to keep aside the single-judge bench order, which also aimed to apply the new IT rules to Google. This was even more so when it came to matters of removal of offensive content from the internet.

Google has further said that the judgment by the single-judge bench 'mischaracterized' its search engine as a 'social media intermediary' or 'significant social media intermediary' as provided under the new IT rules, according to the PTI. "The single judge has misinterpreted and misapplied the New Rules 2021 to the appellant's search engine," Google had said.

Google Lawsuits: Courts Responds

On the other hand, the Delhi HC has said that it wasn't going to issue any interim order at this stage. Simply put, Google would need to continue following the new IT rules in India.

To note, this isn't the only lawsuit that Google is facing at the moment. In the Arizona State of the USA, Google is facing another lawsuit where the search engine has been alleged to track Android users' location - despite having it turned off.

The privacy and security of users have been one of the most important concerns in recent times. The case in India, as well as the one in Arizona, are worrisome, especially because they violate a lot of factors. It remains to see how these lawsuits proceed forward and what the conclusion of it would be.

