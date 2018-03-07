Haptik to use advanced AWS AI portfolio to offer chatbot solutions

Haptik has announced its collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS), a cloud provider, to offer chatbot solutions to customers in India. The tie-up aims to enable companies to leverage these conversational bots to automate some of their most critical processes across customer support, lead generation and sales funnel management.

Chatbots allow for engaging, conversational experiences, through voice and text that can be customized and used on mobile devices, web browsers, and on popular chat platforms such as Facebook Messenger, or Slack.

With the advent of deep learning technologies such as text-to-speech, automatic speech recognition, and natural language processing, chatbots that simulate human conversation and dialogue can now be found in call centers and customer service workflows, DevOps management, and as personal assistants.

As one of India's first AI-based bot platforms, Haptik will create these solutions on the AWS AI infrastructure. These new bots are designed to provide customers with tools and services, including chat level bot analytics, bot builder, and agent chat interface.

The extended collaboration aims to enable seamless integration between Haptik's chatbots and AWS's advanced AI service portfolio and to provide omni-channel support to customers. For its core technology platform, Haptik utilizes several AWS tools and resources notably including Elastic Cloud Compute, RDS for data storage, CloudFront for scalability, Kinesis for data lake and Amazon Polly, a text-to-speech service that uses advanced deep learning technologies to synthesize speech that sounds like a human voice.

Haptik's end-to-end development solutions include ideation, design, development, and maintenance, which are designed to provide organizations with a ready to deploy bot. These solutions further help enterprises to reduce customer support cost, generate better quality leads, drive sales, and provide a superior experience to their users.

Additionally, Haptik is now a part of the global Amazon Partner Network program that helps companies build better products and take advantage of the business benefits AWS offers. This collaboration has led to a series of India meetups bringing together professionals from across sectors to discuss the chatbot space, and a report about Haptik's AWS use cases.

"We are delighted to have Haptik's chatbot platform built entirely on AWS. The rich functionality within the platform leverages Amazon Polly, a text-to-speech service that uses advanced deep learning technologies to synthesize speech that sounds like a human voice, and our powerful and scalable GPU instances. This helps Haptik to deliver greater functionality and richer choice to customers," said Navdeep Manaktala, Head of Business Development - India, Amazon Internet Services Private Limited.

Commenting on the collaboration, Aakrit Vaish, Founder and CEO, Haptik said, "In cooperation with AWS, Haptik aims to rapidly expand in the Indian chatbot AI market. AWS is synonymous with providing the best-in-class products to build any type of software. AWS has invested deeply in AI for more than 20 years, and given we already work with many of their services, it was a natural next step for us to come together to offer an end-to-end solution."