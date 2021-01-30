Haryana Government Suspends Internet Services In 17 Districts News oi-Priyanka Dua

To curb the unrest due to ongoing farmer protests, the Haryana Government has suspended internet services in 17 districts. Besides, the suspension of services includes messages and dongle services until 5 PM on January 30. The new development comes after the government suspended internet services in Delhi-NCR.

Notably, the affected areas include Hisar, Jind, Rohtak, Bhiwani, Charkhi Dadri, Fatehabad, Rewari, Ambala, Sirsa, Yamunanagar, Kurukshetra, Karnal, Kaithal, Sonipat, Palwal, Jhajjar, and Panipat. However, calling services are available in these areas.

"The Haryana Home Secretary has ordered the suspension of mobile internet services (2G/3G/4G/CDMA/GPRS), all SMS services (excluding banking and mobile recharge) and all dongle services, etc., provided on mobile networks, except voice calls, in the districts," the notice issued by Department of Home Affairs said.

Besides, the state government said that there is a high chance that internet services, messages services, dongle services can be misused to promote fake rumors, damage public assets, and public utilities. Notably, this is the second time in a week Haryana Government suspended internet services.

Reliance Jio, Airtel, And Vi Suspended Internet Services In Delhi And NCR Due To Farmers Protest

All private players have recently suspended the internet services in Delhi and National Capital Region on Republic Day. Home Ministry has issued a statement and said that services have been suspended due to the protest.

"In the interest of maintaining public safety and averting public emergency, it is necessary and expedient to order the temporary suspension of the internet in areas of Singhu, Ghazipur, Tikri, Mukarba Chowk, and Nangloi and their adjoining areas in the NCT of Delhi," Home Ministry added.

Additionally, the ministry has asked Reliance Jio, Airtel, and Vi (Vodafone-Idea) to stop all internet services in Delhi. This notice was issued after farmers gathered in the capital to protest against new farmers' laws.

