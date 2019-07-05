ENGLISH

    Hathway Lifelong Binge Offer Launched: Unlimited Data At Rs. 399

    As Reliance Jio is all set to launch its GigaFiber broadband service in India, rival broadband companies have statred launching and revising plans to attract more customers. Now, internet service provider Hathway has also jumped the bandwagon by introducing a new plan.

    Hathway Lifelong Binge Offer Launched: Unlimited Data At Rs. 399

     

    The new "Lifelong Binge" offer will provide unlimited data without any fair usage policy (FUP) or data limits at Rs. 399. However, to sign up, the customers will have to pay a non-refundable registration charge of Rs. 1,999. But there is a catch; this plan is only available for customers in the Hyderabad.

    The newly launched plan is somehow similar to the earlier plan, "Life Set Hai" where users get 50 Mbps upload speed at Rs. 349.

    Other Broadband Plans Launched by Hathway

    Hathway Cable and Datacom previosly launched its services in Chennai where users are offered a high speed connectivity of 300 MBPS with 2TB data at Rs.1250 per month for one year.

    For the unaware, Netflix has also partnered Hathway to provide consumers access to its content through the Hathway set-top box.

    The Hathway has also launched a set-top box at an introductory price of Rs. 2,999. In fact, all existing and new Hathway broadband consumers, who subscribe to Netflix and pay through their Hathway bill for their subscription.

    What We Think About Launching New Plans

    Over the past few months, almost all broadband players are making changes to their tariff packages. As Reliance Jio is all set to launch its GigaFiber services soon in India and is expected to disrupt the broadband sector.

    But we believe launching a new plan in one city will not help Hathway to attract more users and the company should introduce similar plans in other cities as well. This will help the company to compete with players like Jio and to attain more market share.

    Story first published: Friday, July 5, 2019, 16:00 [IST]
