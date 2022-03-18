Here’s How BPCL Customers Can Digitally Order And Pay For LPG Without Smartphone, Internet News oi-Megha Rawat

Bharat Petroleum Corporation Limited (BPCL) has teamed up with UltraCash Technologies to provide BharatGas customers with a voice-activated digital payment option. Buyers can now reserve LPG cylinders by communicating with them.

Additionally, those without cellphones or access to the internet will be able to simply book and pay for their cylinders using UPI 123Pay as per BPCL. The Reserve Bank of India (RBI) announced the new form of payment earlier this month. This new facility will help around 4 crores BharatGas consumers to book their cylinders seamlessly.

After the RBI Governor announced the launch of UPI 123PAY, BPCL claims to be the first company in India to offer the new service. UltraCash, a mobile payment service developed and sanctioned by the National Payment Corporation of India, has partnered with BPCL (NPCI).

How To Use Ultra Cash To Book A Cylinder?

Customers of Bharat Gas can book a BharatGas cylinder for themselves or for friends by dialing the common number 08045163554 from a non-internet phone.

According to the BPCL, more than 13,000 BharatGas consumers transacted more than Rs 1 crore in the month leading up to the launch, implying that Rs. 100 crores in transactions might occur in the next twelve months.

How Is Ultra Cash Beneficial?

"India still has a significant majority of feature phone users," Santosh Kumar, Executive Director Incharge (LPG), BPCL, remarked. Furthermore, even in metropolitan regions, many people are looking for completely secure digital payment methods. With the government of India encouraging the use of LPG through programs such as the Ujjwala Yojana, this facility will aid in the penetration of rural markets.

Though everyone can use this service, it is particularly designed for non-feature phone users. However, the ease and security of UPI123PAY payments will make it popular among all sectors and users. As a result, BharatGas is providing a service that is really meant for BHARAT.

"We are incredibly excited to join with BPCL on this fantastic journey of bringing in the next set of customers into the digital revolution," said Vishal Lal, co-founder of UltraCash. Customers can now Pay and Book in the simplest form of voice call due to RBI and NPCI's ground-breaking innovation.

