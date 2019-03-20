Hotstar VIP annual subscription pack priced at Rs. 365 launched ahead of IPL season News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu Hotstar VIP annual pack is now available for Rs. 365.

Hotstar has come up with a new subscription pack just a few days ahead of the IPL cricket league. Well, this is a move taken by the subscription service to cash in on the upcoming cricket season. Called Hotstar VIP, this annual subscription pack is priced at Rs. 365. Notably, this plan is one of the affordable video streaming plans available in India though it offers limited content to the users.

Hotstar VIP plan details

With Hotstar VIP subscription pack, users can access all live sports including the English Premier League and IPL. Usually, these tournaments are popular among the Indian audience. The plan also gives access to Hotstar Specials that are the service provider's original web-only shows. It also brings Star India's TV serials to users at 6 AM before the actual television broadcast. The other content available on the platform is meant only for the premium subscribers.

The subscribers of Hotstar VIP pack will not be able to stream content from Disney, Hooq, 21st Century Fox and HBO as these are some of the most watched channels on Star India's internet streaming platform. The new plan will let users enjoy the sports programs, especially the IPL tournament. It is believed that the service will use its popularity and content to increase its overall subscriber base in the competitive content streaming industry in India.

Other Hotstar subscription plans

Besides the latest pack, the other subscription plans will also be offered by the service provider. The most affordable subscription plan is the Rs. 299 annual plan offering access to all sports programs including live telecasts. Following it is the Hotstar Premium program offering monthly as well as annual plans priced at Rs. 129 and Rs. 999 per year. These plans are similar to the Amazon Prime subscription plans. While Amazon and Netflix are bringing international content and original content, Hotstar, ZEE5 and Voot are focusing on many new strategies.