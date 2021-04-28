How To Check Covid-19 Test Result Online With Sample ID Or SRF ID News oi-Sharmishte Datti

COVID-19 cases are spreading rapidly and the best preventive measure is to stay at home and continue wearing masks when heading out for essentials. If you have any signs or symptoms of the virus, the first step should be to get yourself tested. Once done, you can check the COVID-19 test result online, at the comfort of your home.

To note, there are several COVID-19 testing centers across cities and towns. Your local health care center is also a possible testing center. That's not all. There are labs that are sending across technicians who will come to your doorstep to collect your sample to test for the virus. These can be contacted via helplines.

How To Check Covid-19 Test Result Online

There are a couple of factors to bear in mind before you give your sample for the RT-PCR testing. You will need to give your name and your phone number, through which you will be registered for testing. There are also several platforms where you can check your COVID-19 test result online. Here are some examples:

Check COVID-19 Test Result On Lab's Website

Step 1: Register with your mobile number and name at a private lab's testing center, and give your sample for testing.

Step 2: Once the test is done and the COVID-19 result is out, you will get an SMS on your registered phone.

b The SMS will generally include the link to check your COVID-19 test result. Simply click on this link and check your result.

Check COVID-19 Test Result With Sample ID/SRF ID

Step 1: You will need to register your name and mobile number at a government testing center for COVID-19, and give your sample.

Step 2: You will also be given a Sample ID or an SRF ID for your testing, which will be linked to your mobile number.

Step 3: Once the testing is done and the results are available, you will get an SMS on your registered mobile number.

Step 4: Open the ICMR website or your state COVID-19 website. Next, enter the sample ID or the SRF ID. There might be a captcha as well, which needs to be entered correctly. Once done, your COVID-19 test result will appear on the web page.

To note, every COVID-19 test case will have a sample ID or an SRF ID, which also includes testing done in private labs. You can always head over to the state government website or the ICMR website for checking your COVID-19 test result with these IDs.

COVID-19 virus is spreading rapidly and the government and healthcare centers are expanding testing centers. This helps to cover more possible cases and get help. If your test result is positive, it's best advised to consult a doctor and follow the prescribed instructions. As noted, one can even get COVID-19 testing done at home, which further helps in identifying possible cases.

