How To Download Google Maps And Use It Without Internet: Step-By-Step Guide News oi-Megha Rawat

Are you having trouble finding your way to that hotel or are you stuck in an unfamiliar region owing to a bad connection? Most people's phones now have Google Maps installed. When we go to a new area, we use Google Map since it assists us in getting there by tracking our exact location.

However, using Google Maps is difficult if the internet is slow or if you do not have access to the internet. However, there are a variety of methods for using Maps offline.

Google Maps Offline feature allows you to travel without using the internet, which is very useful in areas with the weak network coverage. You can use this function to pre-download the map for offline use. If you intend to embark on an adventure into different terrain, it's recommended to download the map ahead of time to avoid circling strange routes. Here's a guide to download google maps online.

How To Get Google Maps Offline?

To begin, make sure you have the Google Maps app installed on your smartphone. The app is compatible with both iOS and Android devices. Here's what you need to do after you've downloaded and installed the app on your phone:

Step 1: In the Google Maps app, use the search box to look for the location maps you wish to download. Instead of entering a specific location, you will need to search for a bigger area or city.

Step 2: By tapping the location's name at the bottom of the screen, it will expand to fill the entire screen and provide more information.

Step 3: There are three dots in the top right corner; tap on them to discover more possibilities.

Step 4: Select Download offline map from the pop-up menu.

Step 5: Select the area to download, and Google Maps will display the exact area of maps to download.

Step 6: Next, press the download button, which will start the download and display a progress bar on the screen. After that, you can use the maps you've downloaded offline.

There are a few things to keep in mind before you get started. Because offline maps expire after around 15 days and waste a lot of data and storage, it is recommended that you transfer data to an SD card by going to Menu > Offline Areas > Settings > Storage Preferences and selecting Device to SD card.

