Just In
- 14 min ago How To Hide Apps In Oppo Mobiles: Here Is Step By Step Procedure
-
- 40 min ago IPL 2020 Subscription And Special Recharge Plans: Get Disney+ Hotstar Subscription To Watch IPL 2020
- 2 hrs ago Realme Narzo 20 Series Expected Price In India; Narzo 20A Full Specifications
- 2 hrs ago Poco M2 Next Sale Set For September 21: Price in India, Specifications And Features
Don't Miss
- Movies SS Rajamouli Goes On Wildlife Safari With Wife Rama; Pics Go Viral
- Sports IPL 2020: Royal Challengers Bangalore will sport My Covid Heroes tribute jersey to honour inspirational men and women
- Finance SBI ATM Cash Withdrawal Rule Changes From Tomorrow: Here's All You Need To Know
- News US charges five Chinese nationals in mega hacking scheme
- Travel 10 Best Places To Visit In Andaman and Nicobar Islands In September
- Lifestyle Aditi Rao Hydari’s Ethnic And Indo-Western Beautiful Red Ensembles Are Ideal For Navaratri 2020
- Automobiles KTM & Husqvarna Expansion Plans For Indian Market: New Models Arriving Soon
- Education CSEET Result 2020: How To Check ICSI CS Executive Entrance Test CSEET August 2020
How To Get Google Nest Mini. Nest Hub Smart Devices From BSNL Broadband Plans
Even though BSNL is not offering 4G services in all circles, it is not behind private players to offer benefits to its customers. The company has revised several plans and now it has reintroduced its most popular offer, where customers will get smart devices with some plans.
Under this offer, BSNL is providing bundled Google Nest Mini and Google Nest Hub smart devices. However, to avail, these devices users have to choose BSNL broadband plans with an annual subscription. Notably, this offer is a promotional offer and valid until December 4, 2020.
The state-run telecom operator is offering this service at monthly charges of Rs. 99 and Rs. 199. These services are available to those who have subscribed for 12 months' broadband pack of Rs. 799 and above. The Rs. 799 and above fixed-mobile convergence will offer you Google Nest Mini after paying Rs. 99 per month for 13 months. Similarly, the broadband plan of Rs. 1,999 is providing Google Nest Hub, but users have to pay Rs. 199 for 13 months to get the device.
Those who want to avail the service have to pay through the company's website after taking an annual broadband plan. This is the second time that the telecom operator has announced this plan, earlier it was introduced in February this year.
BSNL Revises Work From Home Plan: Details
Apart from this Google Nest Mini and Google Nest Hub devices, the telecom operator has revised its work from home plan of Rs. 499. The operator is now offering 40Mbps speed until 300GB. Once the limit ends, the speed will be reduced 1Mbps. The plan is also offering unlimited voice calling, including STD calls to all networks. This plan is available until December 12, 2020, and it is available on a monthly, semi-annual, and annual basis. Additionally, the operator has increased the installation prices of landline and broadband connections.
-
34,990
-
27,999
-
74,999
-
47,990
-
92,999
-
54,990
-
18,799
-
19,999
-
39,999
-
17,499
-
23,990
-
7,999
-
70,324
-
9,990
-
9,999
-
10,999
-
18,990
-
64,900
-
36,390
-
44,999
-
12,999
-
15,999
-
9,999
-
33,245
-
62,000
-
13,999
-
19,000
-
17,990
-
12,837
-
17,999