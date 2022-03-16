How To Remove All Saved Passwords From Google Chrome: Step-By-Step Guide News oi-Megha Rawat

If you're like most people who use the internet, you've probably created a few accounts already. Signing up for social networking platforms, subscription services, and various websites is required to join their community. Keeping track of all your login information becomes increasingly difficult over time. Browsers take advantage of this by remembering your login information and providing you with an easy way to visit websites. It's a devious method of ensuring your commitment.

Quick And Easy Way To Remove All Passwords

Unless you disable tracking, Google Chrome saves your browsing data, including history, cookies, and passwords, unless you disable it. All of this information can be removed in a few simple steps.

Step 1: Open Google Chrome.

Step 2: Select 'More Tools' from the three vertical dots in the upper right-hand corner. Click 'Clear Browsing Data in the window that displays.

Step 3: Select Advanced from the drop-down menu.

Step 4: Check to see if the timeframe is set to All time.

Step 5: Check the box next to Passwords, as well as any other data you want to get rid of.

Step 6: To erase all passwords and selected data, click Clear Data.

It shouldn't take more than a few minutes to do this task. If you can't get to the Clear browsing data window using the hotkeys, type chrome:/history into the URL bar and select Clear browsing data, then proceed through steps 3-6 in the above guide. This will permanently remove all of your passwords, so when you try to log into a website, you'll be prompted to enter your login information, following which Chrome will ask you if you wish to save the password again.

There's a simple way to tell Chrome to forget about this.

Delete Your Google Account's Passwords

It's one thing to delete all of your saved passwords from Chrome, but you can also delete them from your Google Accounts. Simply open Google Chrome, make sure you're signed in (click the profile icon in the upper right-hand corner), and then follow these steps:

Step 1: In the upper right-hand corner, click the three vertical dots. After that, select 'Settings.'

Step 2: Then, on the right-hand side, click 'Autofill.' Then select 'Passwords.'

Step 3: Now, click the blue 'Google Account' hyperlink.

Step 4: There will be a new window open. You can either export your passwords or choose the 'X' next to each password you want to erase by clicking the Settings cog in the upper right-hand corner.

You may need to repeat these instructions for each Google account if you have more than one. Follow the procedures in the next section to prevent your passwords from being saved.

How To Stop Google Chrome From Requesting You To Save Passwords

You may disable the pop-up box that appears every time you try to log into a new website in Google Chrome's settings if it annoys you. What you must do is as follows:

Step 1: Open Google Chrome.

Step 2: In the top-right corner of the window, click the three-dot menu.

Step 3: In the left-hand menu, select 'Autofill.'

Step 4: Slightly scroll down and click on 'Passwords.'

Step 5: Turn off the 'Offer to save passwords option.

Chrome will no longer prompt you to save passwords once you've done this. You may always toggle this option back on if you change your mind.

