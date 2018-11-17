ENGLISH

Huawei to soon launch a voice assistant for the global market, confirms CEO

Huawei to join the global race of voice assistants.

    Huawei CEO, Richard Yu in his recent interview with CNBC, confirmed that the company's voice assistant will be launched for all markets soon. The new smart assistant will go in direct competition with Google Assistant, Amazon's Alexa and Apple's Siri, all of which are already available globally.

    Huawei to soon launch a voice assistant for the global market

     

    "In the beginning, we are mainly using Google Assistant and Amazon Alexa" for its smartphones and other smart products, Yu said. "We need more time to build our AI services...later, we will expand this outside of China."

    As of now, Huawei already has a voice assistant called Xiaoyi. However, it is restricted to the Chinese market as it's built to speak and understand the native language. It's unclear whether the upcoming assistant will be a version of Xiaoyi with support for more languages, or something entirely new.

    Yu has also confirmed that Huawei will continue to work with Google and Amazon when it comes to voice assistants in its products. Yu didn't mention a specific timeline for the rollout of the new assistant, but it seems that it won't be long before the new voice assistant hits the market.

    Well, whenever it might launch, it will face a tough competition from other voice assistants. Apart from Siri, Alexa, and the Google Assistant, Huawei will also go against Microsoft's Cortana, Samsung's Bixby, and Xiaomi's Xiao, if it ever plans to go global.

    Richard Yu also confirmed that Huawei is working on a pair of AR glasses. The company has been building these glasses for quite some time now, but they still aren't ready for launch. Yu said it could take another "one to two years" for these AR glasses to come to the market.

    The whole purpose of the company's existing AR glasses is to improve the basic AR experience, said Yu. He also said that this will let users see "more of a large area."

    Saturday, November 17, 2018, 11:31 [IST]
