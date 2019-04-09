TRENDING ON ONEINDIA
ICC reacts to Hyderabad taxi displaying IPL scores; Twitter hails him as hero
Indian Premier League is in its 12th edition.
Hockey might be India's national sport, but Cricket is the most watched sport in the country. And, with the 12th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), the Cricket fever is once again upon us.
While some get to catch the live action from inside the stadium, others make do with the live broadcast on their TVs or computer screen. But, for people who miss out the matches due to their unfavorable schedules, a cab driver has taken initiative to keep them up to date with the live scores.
A taxi driver in Hyderabad, Telangana was pictured displaying the IPL scoreboard on his cab's rooftop. The image was posted on Reddit and went viral in a very little time. What's more interesting that the International Cricket Council (ICC) also shared the picture on its official Twitter handle.
When cricket is life 😄❤— ICC (@ICC) April 7, 2019
(via r/india) pic.twitter.com/ZZLSCkmXmV
Few other users tweeted about India's obsession with the game:
Cricket and Indian people are the best .— Lutfullah Sediqi🇦🇫 (@imlutfullah) April 7, 2019
That's a straight drive!— Balaji Sundararaman (@balajisun) April 7, 2019
Lovely people— Mirwais Ghawsi 😘🇦🇫 (@MirwaisAyoubi) April 7, 2019
Lovely place
And
Lovely India
Strong supporter of Chennai Super King
🇮🇪💪🇦🇫