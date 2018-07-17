IFFCO launches new “iMandi App” aimed at rural digital revolution

IFFCO, the processed fertilizer cooperative has taken another step to serve and connect the farmers digitally by launching a social e-commerce app and web portal, "IFFCO iMandi". This is in line with the vision for a "Digital India" by the prime minister, Narendra Modi. Going forward, all e-commerce and digital initiatives of IFFCO shall be available on the IFFCO iMandi platform.





iMandi is a strategic investment by IFFCO eBazar Ltd, which is 100% subsidiary of IFFCO with iMandi Pte Ltd, a Singapore based technology company promoted by experienced professionals, having vast experience in agriculture industry and mobile / internet technologies. The objective of this initiative is to bring the benefits of digital technologies to every farmer and bring the digital revolution to rural India.



Dr. US Awasthi, Managing Director, IFFCO said, "After spearheading the campaign across India to sensitize the farmers about the use of online and digital transactions, we are proud to come up with an app 'IFFCO iMandi'. It is a "One Stop Shop" for agri inputs & produce, FMCG, electronics, loans, insurance, etc. iMandi will address all needs of the farming community and aims to cater to captive user base of 55 million farmers."



Mr. V. K. Agarwal, Founder of iMandi Pte Ltd. said, "IFFCO and iMandi are certain that through this Indian Cooperative Digital Platform, they will be able to bring about a large scale social transformation in every home, every village and will empower a billion lives through its digital inclusive technology".



This project will be implemented on an unparalleled reach and scale. Therefore, iMandi shall be India's largest rural social e-commerce play by utilizing exclusive access to IFFCOs more than 55,000 Point of Sales, 36,000 Cooperative Societies, more than 30,000 warehouses and having access to 250 million rural consumers at 16,000 Pin codes, covering over a third of India.

It is also supported with communication (chat & calling), entertainment and information / advisory content to keep the farmers engaged. The social and communication features will enable people from different regions to connect on a single platform. Users can join various forums based on different topics of interest; they can talk to subject-matter experts and get advice on various problems. What's more, they can also share their success stories with others.

Under the Agri Inputs marketplace, a farmer can presently buy all IFFCO products, including fertilisers (Chemicals, WSF, Organic, Bio, etc.), agro chemicals and seeds at a discounted price and get free delivery at their doorstep. Farmers can execute the transaction either through a mobile app, web portal or call center assistance by calling on Toll-Free No. 1800 2000 344.

They can stay in touch with friends and family through chat, audio and video calls and share pictures and videos over chat and on their feed. The communication features are end-to-end encrypted, and the data is completely secure and private.



Users can stay engaged by watching entertaining videos delivered to them, as well as informational alerts related to weather, mandi prices and daily news. Apart from this, they can tune-in to their favorite local and national radio stations.