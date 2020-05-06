India Has More Internet Users In Rural Areas; Mumbai And Delhi Top In Terms Of Usage News oi-Priyanka Dua

Internet consumption or demand has been increased in the country, and now there are 500 million active users, where 71 million users are only aged between 5 to 11 years. This is a bit surprising, but they constitute 14 percent in the overall user base.

"Of the overall Internet population, 433 million are of the age of 12 years and above, and 71 million are in the age bracket of 5-11 years who access the Internet on the devices of family members," as per Internet and Mobile Association of India (IAMAI) 'Digital in India' report. The report states that 70 percent of users are using the internet actively in the country, while nine out of 10 users in urban states are using the internet once a week.

On the other hand, internet access in rural parts of the country has increased by 30 million from last year. Furthermore, the report said that females are using the internet a lot. It claims that last year in November only 26 million females have joined the internet, which is 21 percent higher than males. "While the proportion of male Internet users in rural India is more than double than female Internet users, usage of Internet among females is growing at a fast clip," it said.

Delhi And Mumbai Are Leading In Internet Usage

Meanwhile, the report states that people in both Delhi and Mumbai are using the internet a lot. It said Mumbai has 13 million users, while Delhi has 11.3 million internet users. This means Mumbai has the highest internet users in the country. In addition, the report reveals that Bangalore comes third in that list with 6.6 million users, while Kolkata has 6.3 million users, and Chennai has only 6 million.

The report also pointed out that both Jharkhand and Bihar have also witnessed the increase. Lastly, it said that mobile phones are still the main device for accessing the internet in both rural and urban parts of the country. People are using more time on mobile for accessing the internet because of affordable data plans. This also means that mobile has become a primary source of accessing the internet in India.

Best Mobiles in India