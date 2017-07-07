India is ranked 23rd out of 165 nations in cyber security index

Yesterday we did a story on Assocham - PWC report which says the cyber attacks on Indian websites have increased nearly five times in the past four years, on the contrary Global Cybersecurity Index says that India is ranked a high 23rd out of 165 nations in a global index that measures the commitment of nations across the world to cyber security.

"India is ranked 23rd on the index with a score of 0.683 and has been listed in the "maturing" category, which refers to 77 countries that have developed complex commitments to cyber security and engage in cybersecurity programs and initiatives. The index has been topped by Singapore with a 0.925 score.

The report also mentions about the 10 most committed countries to cyber security are Singapore, United States, Malaysia, Oman, Estonia, Mauritius, Australia, Georgia, France and Canada, Russia is ranked 11th.

However, Assocham and PWC says that that cyber threat will only rise as India is seeing a shift towards a cashless economy. The types of cyber security incidents such as phishing, scanning, website intrusions and defacements, virus code and denial of service attacks will continue to grow.

The study has also pointed out that the number of incidents occurring in banking systems has increased in the last five years mostly in the month of October 2016 when an ATM card hack did hit Indian banks, affecting around 3.2 million debit cards.

Hence, efforts should be made to enhance cyber security as businesses and citizens embrace this new digital wave in the present time.