India's Mobile Broadband Speed Rises To 14.19 Mbps In April 2022: Ookla News oi-Akshay Kumar

Internet market research firm Ookla has released its latest report regarding the state of internet speeds across the globe. As per the latest report, India has climbed two spots when it comes to mobile internet speed. However, the country's fixed-line broadband speed has dipped slightly in the month of April 2022.

India Gains Two Spots At Mobile Internet Speed Index

As per Ookla-run Speedtest.net, India's mobile internet speed has increased to 14.19 Mbps in the month of April this year. This is a major improvement over the 13.67 Mbps speed the company recorded in March 2022. It has helped the country to gain two more spots to reach the 118th rank globally in the mobile broadband segment.

India's Fixed-Line Broadband Speed Dropped By Four Points

Furthermore, the report indicates that India's fixed-line broadband speed has dropped to 48.09 Mbps in April 2022. It was a small dip from 48.15 Mbps recorded by the internet research firm in March this year. Now the country ranks at the 76th place as compared to 72nd in March 2022 in the line-based broadband services across the globe.

Countries Leading Mobile Internet Speeds Globally

The report suggests that the UAE offered the highest 134.48 Mbps of internet speed on mobile networks. The UAE was followed by Qatar, Norway, South Korea, and Saudi Arabia at 129.36 Mbps, 116.17 Mbps, 111.94 Mbps, and 105.42 Mbps, respectively. India is far behind its neighboring country Pakistan in terms of mobile internet speeds, which offered 17.20 Mbps to its consumers in April 2022. Notably, Pakistan gained three spots in the month on the scale.

Countries Leading Fixed-Line Broadband Speed Worldwide

As for the fixed-line broadband speeds, Singapore ruled the world in April 2022 with its massive 207.61 Mbps internet speed. The country was followed by Chile, Thailand, Hong Kong, and Denmark at 200.01 Mbps, 189.64 Mbps, 181.70 Mbps, and 166.11 Mbps, respectively. Notably, while Pakistan had a higher mobile broadband speed than India in April, its fixed-line internet speed was just 9.41 Mbps, putting it into the 152nd spot globally.

In related news, as per TRAI's latest report, the emerging telecom operator Reliance Jio offered the fasted download speeds in India in February 2022. The telco offered an average speed of 21.20 Mbps, while Vi and Airtel provided 17.9 Mbps and 13.7 Mbps, respectively.

