India tops in terms of improving its broadband download speeds in 2017

India ranks on top in terms of improving its broadband download speeds in 2017, as per Ookla's Speedtest Global Index 2017.

The data said that India also captured the second slot in terms of showing the most improvement in mobile data speeds among the world's most populous countries across the globe.

"Mobile and broadband internet speeds in India have certainly evolved in the last couple of years. India still has a long way to go to catch up with countries that have top speeds around the world, however, we at Ookla are highly optimistic about the capacity for growth that is available in the Indian market," said Doug Suttles, Co-Founder and General Manager at Ookla.

India's mobile data download speeds also improved by 42.4 percent 8.80 Mbps, mobile data download speeds in Pakistan improved the most among populous countries by over 56 percent, data added.

Meanwhile, performance in fixed broadband speeds has gone up incredibly with average speeds improving by 76.9 percent, leaving China and Unites States at second and third position respectively.

Coming to the end of the year, Ookla Speedtest Global index 2017 also revealed that the world's internet speed has increased more than 30 percent in 2017. With a mean global speed of 20.28 Mbps, mobile downloads increased 30.1 percent over the last 12 months and mobile uploads increased 38.9 percent.

To recall, Ookla also announced its Speedtest Global Index for the month of November which ranked India on 109th position in the mobile internet speed and 76th position for fixed broadband speed, globally.

Internet speed has improved in India and consumers take advantage of the opportunities these speeds present, it only stands to reason that increased demand will lead to innovation across mediums that also open up new ways to create and connect with each other.