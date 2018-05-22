Indian AI Startup Staqu to assist Dubai Police with its AI-based predictive policing technology

Staqu, Gurgaon-based Artificial Intelligence start-up has been selected to assist Dubai police in reducing the crime rate, with its AI-powered predictive policing technology. Staqu made its way to the top slot, out of the 677 applications received by the Dubai Future Foundation from across the globe.

Dubai Police is aiming for a 25% reduction in violent crimes by 2021. It is further intent on integrating artificial intelligence with its current programs and databases, in order to provide analytics and statistics that would support the decision-making process, hence enabling quicker response time in emergency situations.

To the same accord, the police authorities of Dubai were looking for adept tech partners. Staqu was amongst the 4 start-ups that were finally selected to work with Dubai Police on their challenging and revolutionary set of challenges. Following 9 grueling weeks of intense scrutiny, Staqu, along with another US-based start-up emerged victorious, finally signing the MoU with Dubai Police.

Commenting on the most-recent triumph, Atul Rai, Co-Founder & CEO of Staqu said, "We are extremely humbled to be selected by Dubai Police in its strive for reducing crimes in the city. We started Staqu three years ago, with the vision of solving real-world problems with the help of Artificial Intelligence. We are spell-bound at receiving this opportunity to empower policing with Artificial Intelligence-based solutions in Dubai as well. We are forever grateful to the Dubai Police, His Excellency Chief Commander Abdullah Khalifa Al Marri, for showing this much of faith in us and look forward to fully assisting the police forces with our AI-powered solutions."

The predictive policing solution by Staqu

Activities of police forces on ground zero have been fraught with several challenges like identifying criminals or predicting criminal activities based on heuristic data. The activities further suffer due to a lack of adequate technology that can extract and connect, in real-time, an extensive range of unstructured, disparate and heterogeneous data attributes from criminal records.

These data attributes could be grouped under three categories: image, speech, and previously recorded non-uniform text-data. It is not feasible to utilize currently available simple software algorithms in computing such complex data structures. Staqu solved this problem with its proprietary, advance hybrid AI technology which amalgamates different neural network models to process image speech and text to extract meaningful information that aid in decision making.

Auto Expo 2018: How AI can change the face of Mobility

Along the same lines, Staqu will be implementing an advanced model of its proprietary research with the Dubai Police, as part of the MoU.