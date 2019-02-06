Indians receive most offensive or obscene content globally: Microsoft

According to a report by Microsoft, Indians users are more likely to encounter fake news and internet hoaxes than the global average.

As per the new survey Digital Civility Index (DCI) the types of risks that stood out for India compared to the global averages included: 1) receiving offensive or obscene content, 2) encountering fake news and 3) encountering internet hoaxes.

It said online risks had some of the strongest impacts on millennials and teenagers in terms of risk exposure and consequences.

The DCI is based on a survey completed in May 2018 to gauge the attitudes and perceptions of teens (ages 13-17) and adults (ages 18-74) in 22 countries about online behaviors and interactions.

India index was 59 percent (vs the global index of 66 percent), reflecting a gain of 2 points y-o-y, indicating a better level of online civility in the country.

The survey also showed that unwanted contact continues to be the standout risk across geographies and demographics.

However, teens around the world now more than ever are looking to their parents and other trusted adults for help with online risks.

The 22 countries that participated in the survey were Argentina, Belgium, Brazil, Canada, Chile, Colombia, France, Germany, Hungary, India, Ireland, Italy, Malaysia, Mexico, Peru, Russia, Singapore, South Africa, Turkey, the United Kingdom, the United States, and Vietnam.

Key Highlights

People around the world report increased civility online, including in India

India ranks 7th among 22 countries surveyed

Millennials (ages 18-34) had the highest lifetime exposure to online risks