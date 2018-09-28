Infor announces Coleman AI Digital assistant

Infor, a provider of industry-specific cloud applications, has announced the general availability (GA) of its Infor Coleman Digital Assistant, which enables natural language extensibility and accessibility of Infor CloudSuite.

The company also introduced its Infor Coleman AI Platform for embedded machine learning models at its annual Inforum customer conference. The new AI assistant is expected to release in the Spring of 2019.

Infor Coleman AI Digital Assistant

The Infor Coleman Digital Assistant is the first in a series of new products rolled out under the Coleman AI umbrella and provides a conversational interface to the Infor OS platform, the underlying foundation of Infor CloudSuite. It offers custom skill building, a voice user experience (UX) and navigation, and natural language processing (NLP) extensibility.

As a digital assistant, Coleman uses a conversational UX and natural language processing - with deep domain and industry knowledge - to chat, hear, talk, and in the future, it is expected to analyze images to help people work more efficiently. The Infor Coleman Digital Assistant can help maximize human work potential by:

Advising: It can provide insights designed to help users make decisions.

Augmenting: It can serve as a partner to help amplify one's work and provide key information at critical decision points.

Automating: It can complete low-value, repetitive tasks to enable users to focus on more valuable work.

Conversing: It can offer a better user experience with more efficient interactions.

The Infor Coleman Digital Assistant also is expected to be integrated with Amazon Alexa for Business - which provides tools to manage Alexa devices, enroll users, and configure skills with added security across those devices - by the end of 2018.

The Infor Coleman Digital Assistant will be available, upon GA, to Infor OS customers, and example skills will be available, at Inforum, from product suites such as Infor CloudSuite Distribution (CSD), Infor CloudSuite Industrial, Infor CRM, Infor LN, Infor M3, Infor CloudSuite Financials & Supply Management (CSF/FSM), and Infor Global Human Resources (GHR), among others.

Infor Coleman AI Platform

The Infor Coleman AI Platform is a machine learning platform that operates below an application's surface. It mines data and uses powerful machine learning to help improve processes such as inventory management, transportation routing, and predictive maintenance.

It represents a leap forward for AI at scale - incorporating deep reservoirs of network data to help serve the needs of human workers and to help make connected devices smarter.

The platform is specifically designed for non-technical, business users and is built upon a foundation of industry-specific data. The Infor Coleman AI modeling environment is "digestible," in that it doesn't require as complex of a skillset as other AI tooling, nor is it designed to require an exhaustive service engagement. Customers can better understand, relate, and trust the output, given the focus on user-experience and embedded connectivity to the entire applicable enterprise suite.

Organizations can work to gain a competitive advantage by creating models from their proprietary data and experiences, and the Coleman platform enables them to pass along advantages, up and downstream, using their AI insights.

This can be particularly appealing to enterprises such as Headwater Companies, LLC, a collection of groundwater distributors. This collective and vested group works to ensure a focused groundwater distribution organization that delivers quality products and leading brands to the industry, providing contractors with the availability and service to meet various application challenges.

According to Matt Hendrickson, IT Director at Headwater Companies, the Infor Coleman AI Platform's citizen developer toolset and embedded nature make it unique and attractive. Hendrickson said that Headwater expects to use the Coleman platform to help ensure it has products available when customers need them.

Infor Coleman Roadmap

Among the capabilities that Infor expects to deliver with its Infor Coleman technology stack are barcode and QR code scanning and custom image training, or image recognition technologies, known as Infor Coleman Vision. Once a user presents Coleman with a scanned barcode or product image, for example, Coleman could return the desired product information and ordering instructions, or any other applicable skill setup through the same Infor Coleman Digital Assistant skill builder.