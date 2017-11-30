Instagram outs Year in Review revealing popular trends

Instagram published its Year in Review data showcasing the platform's trend in 2017. Basically, these are the top moments of this year those have happened in the social media platform. The milestones, trends and most important events ranging from cultural movements to pop events.

The social media platform has revealed the most liked photo of the year, the most liked video of the year, the top hashtags used and many more. This year, Instagram has added a new data to the year in review lineup and this is the most used face filter on Instagram Stories. This makes sense as the Stories feature was introduced earlier this year.

Instagram users interested in knowing the Year in Review of the platform can scroll down to know the best among the top categories from below.

Stay tuned to GizBot for more updates!