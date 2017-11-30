Instagram outs Year in Review revealing popular trends

Instagram published its Year in Review data showcasing the platform's trend in 2017. Basically, these are the top moments of this year those have happened in the social media platform. The milestones, trends and most important events ranging from cultural movements to pop events.
The social media platform has revealed the most liked photo of the year, the most liked video of the year, the top hashtags used and many more. This year, Instagram has added a new data to the year in review lineup and this is the most used face filter on Instagram Stories. This makes sense as the Stories feature was introduced earlier this year.
Instagram users interested in knowing the Year in Review of the platform can scroll down to know the best among the top categories from below.
Most followed celebrities
The data confirm that Selena Gomez remains the most followed celebrity for another year with over 130 million followers. Then comes Cristiano Ronaldo with over 116 million followers. The third place goes to Ariana Grande with over 115 million followers.
Celebrities who gained the most followers
In this segment, soccer star Cristiano Ronaldo has gained over 30 million new followers this year while pop star Selena Gomez has got over 24 million new followers. The third place is again grabbed by Ariana Grande with over 22 million new followers.
Most viewed Instagram Stories
The verified accounts with more than 5 million followers who have gained most views on Instagram Stories are considered for this category. According to Instagram, LeLe Pons and Neymar Jr. are the top most profiles with most viewed Instagram Stories.
Most liked photos
When it comes to the most liked photos, Beyoncé enjoys the honor of the most liked photo of this year. The mother of three announced that she was pregnant with twins in February. Th next photo is that of Selena Gomez who posted the photo post here kidney transplant.
Most liked celebrity videos
Similar to photos, the honor of the most liked videos goes to Cristiano Ronaldo and Leo Messi as they posted their videos on the platform.
Most instagrammed cities
New York has topped the list of the most instagrammed cities on Instagram in the Year in Review for the year.
Most instagrammed locations
Disneyland in Anaheim, USA is the most instagrammed locations in the platform in 2017.
Most used Instagram filters
Clarendon is the most used Instagram filter this year followed by Gingham and Juno.
Hashtags that increased most in popularity
#photography and #travelphotography are the two hashtags those have increased the most in terms of popularity throughout the year.