James Webb Takes A Close Look At Saturn’s Mysterious Moon

Photo Credit: NASA

Saturn’s largest moon, Titan has a hazy and dense atmosphere -- the only moon in our solar system to feature an atmosphere -- making it really challenging for astronomers to make observations.

Scientists believe its surface has liquid methane and other hydrocarbons to form rivers and lakes and has terrain in between similar to Earth. However, getting a closer look was extremely difficult. Now, thanks to NASA’s most powerful James Webb Space might have just changed that.

A Titan-ic success!



Here is Webb’s first look at Saturn’s largest moon, Titan. Because Titan has a dense atmosphere, its surface is hidden in visible light. Enter Webb’s infrared eye, which captured clouds as well as bright & dark patches on its surface: https://t.co/zQsSN9Py4H pic.twitter.com/6NuQMfXAFN — NASA Webb Telescope (@NASAWebb) December 1, 2022

JWST’s NIRCam Chronicles Titan

The highly advanced space telescope leveraged its Near-Infrared Camera (NIRCam) to capture two new images of Titan’s huge methane clouds, providing earthlings a sneak peek of what lies beyond the moon’s foggy atmosphere.

"What a wake-up this morning!" wrote astronomer Sebastien Rodriguez, in an email to colleagues, as quoted in a NASA statement. "At first glance, it is simply extraordinary! I think we're seeing a cloud!"

The observations have helped astronomers prove tentative conclusions about Titan. For one, analyzing NIRCam images confirmed scientists’ long-held suspicion that the moon’s clouds are formed in the mid-northern hemisphere during Sun’s warming periods.

A Closer Look Into Titan’s Atmosphere

The illuminating work didn’t stop here. The researchers were quick to take help from the Keck Observatory in Hawaii, which managed to make important follow-up observations within two days.

"We were concerned that the clouds would be gone when we looked at Titan two days later with Keck," said UC Berkeley astronomer Imke de Pater, who led the Keck observations, in the statement, "but to our delight there were clouds at the same positions, looking like they had changed in shape."

After combining de Pater's work with the James Webb telescope’s data, the scientists managed to have a clearer look at the many layers of Titan’s atmosphere, and the surface below.

Simply put, these observations will play a crucial role in further understanding Titan’s climate and figuring out why it is the only moon in our solar system with an atmosphere.

Jupiter’s Moon Also Under Scanner

Earth-based Telescopes also managed to capture the most detailed images of Jupiter’s largest moon Ganymede and the icy natural satellite Europa.

These images are part of a study carried out by astronomers from the University of Leicester to observe the surface of Jupiter’s moons. They used the European Southern Observatory's Very Large Telescope located in Chile to dive deep into the moons’ surfaces.

