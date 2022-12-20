James Webb Telescope’s Survey Image Shows Shining Galaxies

Photo Credit: NASA

James Webb Space Telescope not just provides detailed insights about exoplanets in the universe or captures breathtaking images of the cosmos. It also helps significantly with observations of large patches of the sky in wide-scale surveys.

Researchers from a similar survey called the Prime Extragalactic Areas for Reionization and Lensing Science or PEARLS recently made the first results public, showing an area of the sky known as the north Ecliptic Pole. The research has been published in The Astronomical Journal.

James Webb’s NIRCam Working Its Charm

The survey image captures around 2% of the sky, as taken by the telescope’s Near-Infrared Camera or NIRCam and Hubble Space Telescope’s Advanced Camera for Surveys. The new image is part of the PEARLS survey but shows thousands of galaxies, including some extremely faraway ones.

“For over two decades, I’ve worked with a large international team of scientists to prepare our Webb science program,” said Rogier Windhorst, lead author of the research. “Webb’s images are truly phenomenal, really beyond my wildest dreams. They allow us to measure the number density of galaxies shining to very faint infrared limits and the total amount of light they produce. This light is much dimmer than the very dark infrared sky measured between those galaxies.”

13.5 Billion-Year-Old Galaxies?

Some of the exciting things that the PEARLS survey includes are the accretion disks formed around supermassive black holes located at the center of galaxies. The survey also shows two overlapping galaxies named the VV 191 galaxy system and some ancient galaxies whose lights have been traveling for around 13.5 billion years.

“I was blown away by the first PEARLS images,” said Rolf Jansen, coauthor of the study. “Little did I know, when I selected this field near the North Ecliptic Pole, that it would yield such a treasure trove of distant galaxies and that we would get direct clues about the processes by which galaxies assemble and grow. I can see streams, tails, shells, and halos of stars in their outskirts, the leftovers of their building blocks.”

