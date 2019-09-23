Jio Fiber: Benefits You Can Get With High-End Broadband Plans News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

After a long wait, Reliance Jio launched the Jio Fiber broadband plans in India earlier this month. Though many were awaiting the commercial rollout these plans, the company could not meet the expectations of people this time. A majority of the potential subscribers were expecting numerous freebies and benefits similar to what the company did with its 4G services back in 2016.

Now, the telco has cut down on the benefits and is offering minimum freebies with the Jio Fiber broadband plans. Subscribers of the broadband service can enjoy most benefits only with the high-end plans. Below, we have listed the benefits that users can avail on choosing the high-end plans of Jio Fiber.

High-Speed Internet

Jio Fiber plans are priced between Rs. 699 and Rs. 8,499. The data speed also differs as per the plan. If you opt for the basic plans priced at Rs. 699 and Rs. 849, you will get 100Mbps. However, with the other plans, the data speed will range from 250Mbps to 1Gbps. To be specific, the data speed will be 250Mbps for the Jio Fiber Gold plan priced at Rs. 1,299, 500Mbps for the Diamond plan priced at Rs. 2,499 and 1Gbps for the Platinum and Titanium plans priced at Rs. 3,999 and Rs. 8,499 respectively.

While the gigabyte speed might not be necessary for browsing, it will bring in a major difference while playing online games, streaming videos, and other activities.

First Day First Show

While announcing the Jio Fiber service during the 42nd AGM, one of the benefits that caught the attention of many is the First Day First Show feature. Well, Jio Fiber subscribers can watch the newly released movies on the first day itself at the comfort of their homes. However, the First Day First Show feature is available only for the subscribers of high-end plans - Diamond, Platinum and Titanium priced at Rs. 2,499, Rs. 3,999 and Rs. 8,499 per month respectively.

VR Headset Compatibility

If you know about the announcements made by the telco at the AGM in August, you would be aware of its futuristic vision. Well, Jio is all set to offer a VR headset as a part of its services. However, to avail the VR headset and Jio Holoboard service will be available for those who choose the Diamond, Platinum and Titanium priced at Rs. 2,499, Rs. 3,999 and Rs. 8,499 per month respectively.

Given that you need to pay more to enjoy additional benefits from Reliance Jio, are you interested in subscribing to the high-end Jio Fiber plans? Well, do share your opinion with us via the comments section below.

