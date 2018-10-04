Beware! Jio Laptop, Jio Smartwatch, Jio Fitness Tracker and more listed on fake website

Reliance Jio, the company behind the disruption and massive transformation in the telecom sector is gradually foraying into other segments. The company introduced the JioPhone and JioPhone 2 4G VoLTE feature phones, Jio GigaFiber FTTH broadband and MiFi devices in order to bring a disruption in these categories as well.

Following the launch of its 4G VoLTE services, it was rumored to be working on a laptop with 4G VoLTE support. However, the company hasn't officially confirmed the same. Though it is yet to be known if these products are in the making, there are make fake websites that claim to sell the Jio products. Notably, many of these sites claim to sell products that are yet to be announced.

Today, we are here to reveal another fake website that has listed the unannounced Jio laptop, Jio smartwatch, Jio fitness tracker and Jio tablet. This website has listed these products starting from as low as Rs. 99. And, we warn you not to try purchasing from such websites as it is just a scam and you will end up losing your valuable money.

Jio Laptop at Rs. 599 The fake website has listed the Jio Laptop that was circulating in rumors and speculations for Rs. 599. It also lures buyers buy listing that there are just 9 more items left in stock. This is not the first time we are seeing such a listing. Back in 2017, there were many such fake websites and one of it claimed to accept pre-booking for this laptop for Rs. 5,000. It mentioned that 1.2 million users have registered for the device and asks for personal information such as name, mobile number and email address. Jio products listed online The following products are listed by this fake website. Notably, some of these products are unannounced. Take a look at the products and the pricing. Jio Laptop - Rs. 599

Jio Tablet - Rs. 549

Jio LYF C459 - Rs. 499

Jio Phone 2 - Rs. 449

JioFi M2 - Rs. 349

Jio Phone - Rs. 299

Jio Smartwatch - Rs. 199

Jio Fitness Tracker - Rs. 99 Paytm payment accepted While it is clear that this listing is fake as the company is yet to announce some of the products and the JioPhone 2 and other official products are priced much higher, the laptop is added to the cart automatically. And, we at Gizbot, tried to proceed with the payment process as shown in the image above. We could get the OTP to authenticate the payment irrespective of the incorrect details provided. And, we advise be careful not to lose your money in an attempt to buy products from any other site other than the official Jio website or other authorized online and offline partners.