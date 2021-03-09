JioBusiness Broadband And Voice Calling Plans Launched Starting From Rs. 901 News oi-Abhinaya Prabhu

Jio Business empowers micro, small and medium businesses in India by providing them internet connectivity that is 10 times cheaper than what the rivals provide. The telco provides both broadband and voice calling plans integrated with other digital solutions for 50% lesser cost than what the other service providers offer in the country.

As of now, a micro or small business spends nearly Rs. 15,000 to Rs. 20,000 a month on connectivity, automation as well as productivity tools. To help businesses, Jio has come up with services that cost just one-tenth of this cost. Check out the new plans that Jio has launched.

JioBusiness Plans

Businesses that want to enjoy both broadband and voice calling can get plans starting from Rs. 901 per month. At this cost, the company provides 100Mbps download and upload speed along with unlimited voice calling connection and fixed-mobile convergence. The same benefits are offered for Rs. 9,900 per month by the other operator.

The other offer that Jio has come up with is the addition of digital solutions besides broadband and voice calling. This plan is priced at Rs. 5,001 pet month and offers 1Gbps speed broadband, 4 lines to provide unlimited voice calling including a static IP and fixed mobile convergence benefit. Also, businesses will get 10 licenses for Microsoft Office apps, Teams and One Drive among others.

Furthermore, businesses will get Jio Attendance, which lets them manage employees remotely, JioOnline with a pro license, 10 licenses for Microsoft Teams and 2 licenses for JioMeet. They will also be able to purchase the plan from Jio to get special offers from Reliance Digital.

In comparison, the other operator provides a similar business connectivity plan for Rs. 9,900 and provides a broadband speed 100Mbps, static IP and a single line for unlimited voice calling.

The JioBusiness plans are priced at Rs. 901, Rs. 1,201, Rs. 2,001, Rs. 3,001, Rs. 5,001, Rs. 7,001 and Rs. 10,001. The last two plans offer 1Gpbs speed and 8 fixed lines for unlimited voice calling.

Best Mobiles in India