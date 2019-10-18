JioFiber Customers Won't Be Billed For A Month: Report News oi-Priyanka Dua

Reliance Jio will not be charging its home broadband customers, for another month, reports ET. According to the report, the company is planning to bring an integrated billing system that will ensure users will get one bill for all their services.

Besides, the company is providing training to its sales and marketing executives to sell its JioFiber broadband plans. The company needs some time to complete the training. "Actual billing of JioFiber services will take a while to start as the company is moving from a pure mobile services billing system to a converged one, capable of billing customers for both 4G mobility and home broadband services," people familiar with the matter was quoted by ET.

For the unware, JioFiber plans start from Rs. 699 per month that goes all the way up to Rs. 8,499. These plans provide speed up to 100Mbps to 1Gbps. These plans ships additional benefits like gaming video calling, and device security.

The report states that the company is not charging its 5 lakh registered users. "JioFiber customers were being technically billed without having to make any payments yet, as the company is still running checks on its billing system to ensure there are no hiccups once actual billing gets underway," another person familiar to the matter was quoted by ET.

Everything You Should Know About JioFiber

Reliance Jio has launched its much-awaited broadband services in September in India. The company has also announced its tariff plans. But, now it is offering free services for another month. Reliance Jio services are available in 1600 towns in the country. The company is offering six plans at present. The interested consumer can register for Jio Fiber broadband service by going to the company website or via the MyJio app.

